UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSV Drivers Being Educated To Ensure Safety Of Commuters: CTO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

PSV drivers being educated to ensure safety of commuters: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf Friday said the City Traffic Police (CTP) under a traffic awareness campaign was educating the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) about traffic rules and road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf Friday said the City Traffic Police (CTP) under a traffic awareness campaign was educating the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) about traffic rules and road safety.

He said the education Wing of CTP was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles in the city.

He said the drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The drivers should follow traffic rules, he said, adding, the campaign on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi was started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said the CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

The CTO said Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Archer removes Warner as England strike back in fi ..

3 minutes ago

NPT to organise 'Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference'

3 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian A ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Employees Social Security Institution revie ..

5 minutes ago

12 more villages' land record computerized in Pesh ..

5 minutes ago

Stern action to be taken against private schools i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.