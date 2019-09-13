PSV drivers being educated to ensure safety of commuters: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf Friday said the City Traffic Police (CTP) under a traffic awareness campaign was educating the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) about traffic rules and road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bin Ashraf Friday said the City Traffic Police (CTP) under a traffic awareness campaign was educating the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) about traffic rules and road safety.

He said the education Wing of CTP was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles in the city.

He said the drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The drivers should follow traffic rules, he said, adding, the campaign on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi was started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said the CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

The CTO said Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.