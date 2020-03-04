UrduPoint.com
PSVs Involved In Route Violation Not To Be Left Unpunished: Islamabad Traffic Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:02 PM

PSVs involved in route violation not to be left unpunished: Islamabad Traffic Police

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) involved in routes violation, misbehavior with passengers and overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take strict action against those Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) involved in routes violation, misbehavior with passengers and overloading.

"The purpose of this practice is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid on Wednesday while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said efforts were underway to ensure safe road environment in the city and take strict action against those violating traffic rules.

The ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and PSVs were not only issued fine tickets for over charging, misbehavior and non-completion of route but also canceling their driving license who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Special squads had already been constituted to check the route violation and Traffic Helpline-915 was established to resolve the public grievances well-in-time where every citizen could complain on the help line round the clock.

