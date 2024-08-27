PSW holds Enterpreneurship Program in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) in collaboration with Care Pakistan organized a "Women Entrepreneurship Program on Tuesday in Quetta.

The event brought together more than 60 women traders and entrepreneurs from Quetta and the surrounding areas to provide them information and training on various aspects of cross border trade including use of digital platforms for marketing and B2B connectivity, e-commerce and customs procedures, and access to finance for scaling up businesses for exports.

CARE Pakistan is a well-known nongovernmental organization making sustained efforts to enhance gender justice and economic empowerment. Since its establishment in 2005 in Pakistan, CARE has focused on equal access to economic resources and decision-making for women and men, disaster response, and gender-focused programming.

Their work, which emphasizes climate and gender justice, aligns with their broader goal of reducing poverty and enhancing self-reliance within vulnerable communities. Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth and CARE Pakistan announced the inception of Strive Women, a program that aims to strengthen the financial health and resilience of women-led small businesses in Pakistan and several other markets across the globe.

Strive Women recognizes that women-led small businesses are critical contributors to economies, communities and households worldwide. The program will collaborate with local partners to deliver tailored financial products and support services while addressing unique gender barriers that women face while doing business. Globally, the program aims to reach 6 million entrepreneurs through campaigns, while directly supporting over 300,000 entrepreneurs (the majority being women) to grow their businesses and increase their economic potential.

Adil Sheraz, Country Director of CARE Pakistan while addressing said, “We are excited for this new initiative with PSW to enhance the financial well-being of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

The Strive Women program highlights our commitment to building a strong support system for women-led businesses. Women entrepreneurs are crucial for economic growth, and by addressing the challenges and barriers they face, we can contribute to unlock their full potential and greatly benefit our economy.

The event featured Ms. Mehwish Kanwal Janjua, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta as the keynote speaker. Experts from SMEDA, PSW, Mastercard, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, UK funded REMIT project delivered various sessions on access to finance, international marketing, networking, and e-commerce, offering practical insights and guidance for participants.

Mehwish Kanwal praised the initiative, saying, "The Khadijah program's emphasis on gender and women economic justice is commendable. We are happy to see the event held in Quetta after two successful sessions in Karachi and Lahore and look forward to further collaboration with PSW and CARE Pakistan to promote women businesses for exports. From the women chamber’s perspective we are committed to making our best efforts for a more inclusive and equitable economic landscape that allows women to enter the competitive export markets and achieve economic empowerment and independence."

Representatives of PSW at the Khadijah event emphasized the organization's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs across Pakistan, particularly in cities that have traditionally received less attention. They highlighted the essential role of digitalization and access to international markets in fostering sustainable economic growth. By bringing the Khadijah program to various regions, PSW aims to equip more women with the tools and opportunities needed to participate effectively in cross-border trade.

