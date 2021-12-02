UrduPoint.com

PSW To Improve Ranking In 'Ease Of Doing Business': FCCI SVP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh said on Wednesday that Pakistan Single Window (PSW) was a unique initiative by the government to improve the overall ranking in "Ease of Doing Business" which would not only attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) but also facilitate local investors to setup their high-tech industrial units in the country.

Addressing an awareness session of PSW organized in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window Company and the All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), he said that facilities of 72 government departments both from Federal and provincial governments had been clubbed under this window. "This arrangement will help new investors to complete all the mandatory formalities at a single stage instead of visiting different offices", he said and added that it would also catalyze the import and export business as all consignments could be cleared on Goods Declaration (GD) instead of submitting "E" form.

Appreciating the participation of more than 200 members of APBUMA in the awareness session, he said that it indicates that the business community in general and those belonging to the SME sector were ready to contribute their role in national exports provided the government extends them basic and fundamental facilities.

He said the facility had been introduced in line with futuristic needs and every businessman had to register himself with the PSW for its own benefit.

He also demanded the introduction of the Export Facilitation Scheme with an objective to achieve the export targets set for the year 2025.

Earlier, APBUMA Central Chairman Arif Ihsan Malik introduced his organization and said it was the largest elected trade body of the SME sector with its offices in all important cities of Pakistan.

He said the SME sector was contributing 80% share in national exports but due to meager financial resources, it had to face multiple difficulties. He said that by simplifying the system "we can further enhance our exports and bridge the present trade deficit in our exports and imports".

Arif Ihsan further said the ultimate objective of PSW was to provide documents only once and later businessmen had no need to provide the same document to the different departments.

Earlier, Additional Collector Customs Suleman Afzal and Deputy Collector Zaheer Abass gave a detailed presentation on the PSW. They said the business community must avail this facility and play its proactive role in strengthening the national economy.

Bilal Jamil, Capt (Retd) Farooq Khan, Muhmmad Tayyab and General Secretary Dilshad Ahmed also took part in the question answer session.

Later, FCCI SVP Imran Mahmood Sheikh and APBUMA Chairman Arif Ihsan Malik presented shieldsto Suleman Afzal and Zaheer Abass.

