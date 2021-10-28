UrduPoint.com

PSWP To Cut Cost Of Doing Business

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

PSWP to cut cost of doing business

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Single Window Programme (PSWP) Project Director Muhammad Imran Khan Mohmand said on Wednesday that PSW Programme would reduce the cost of doing business and minimize the interface between the taxpayers and collectors.

He was addressing a workshop on PSWP organized by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Northern Zone for its members here at APTMA House.

He said the facility has been designed to reduce time, cost, and complexity to ensure ease of business, besides supporting the government agencies in adopting an integrated risk management approach for efficient enforcement of control on cross-border trade.

Under the PSWP platform, he said, an ICT-based port community system will also be established and all stakeholders including FIA, Customs, terminal operators, ports, shipping lines, banks and other concerned entities will be integrated for efficient cargo management at seaports, airports, dry ports, and land border crossings.

He said the project will unlock the country's potential in becoming a hub for regional as well as international trade and transit.

The PSWP is a facility that allows parties involved in trade and transport in Pakistan to lodge standardized information and documents at a single registration point. This eliminates hidden costs and removes inefficiencies in the governance of international trade including logistics, he added.

He said, over 75 regulatory departments including customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies, brokers, etc.

, will be fully integrated through ICT based system, providing a single point of entry to facilitate trade across borders with minimal need for any physical contact.

It would connect the Web-based One Customs (WeBOC) system with the Customs, banking channels and other institutions to increase efficiency and reduce the time taken for processing in various departments, he elaborated.

This will enhance ease of doing business in Pakistan and as a result, it will improve country's image and attract foreign direct investment. Pakistan has an important geostrategic location and it can become a regional trade hub, provided that the difficulties in the current system to manage international trade are overcome, he added.

APTMA Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir termed it as an ideal situation and said the implementation of the National Single Window system is also a commitment under the Trade Facilitation Agreement of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Rahim said that 2.4 million containers were traded for either imports or exports last year. Licenses, permits and other documents issued for imports or exports not only took time but also cost money, which was paid by businessmen.

Kamran Arshad presented a vote of thanks to the Project Director and hoped that such interactions between the Authority and the Association would continue in future as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business Vote Imran Khan Mohmand Nasir Hub Money Federal Investigation Agency Border Textile All Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

51 minutes ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

51 minutes ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

1 hour ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

1 hour ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.