PSX appoints new Chief Regulatory Officer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange has appointed Ajeet Kumar as the Chief Regulatory Officer for expediting companies' regulatory process at the exchange.

Kumar has been associated with psx for more than seven years and was a core team member of the regulatory affairs in the capacity of Deputy General Manager, Policy and Regulations Development besides being the Secretary of Regulatory Affairs Committee of PSX board of Directors.

He has 11 years of securities market experience which also includes his association with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan prior to joining PSX. He is an MBA in Finance from IBA and has cleared CFA Level II program.