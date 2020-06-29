UrduPoint.com
PSX Attack Condemned In PA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

PSX attack condemned in PA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister on Monday briefing the assembly members regarding the attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) condemned and said that such attacks would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said that four terrorists were killed in the attack.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he said that the provincial government now would not collect tax for the Federal government.

During the question and answer hour, Sindh education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that Sindh was the only province which enacted 16 new labour laws after the 18th amendment.

He said that vigilance committees had been formed in 10 districts on forced labour under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioners.

Arrangements had also been made under the board to provide flats and houses to laborers and workers, but this had been delayed due to Covid 19.

He further said that under an agreement between the Department of Labour and UNICEF, a survey will be launched to eliminate child labour from the province.

Replying to a question, he said that Sindh province was the only province which had amended the laws to provide marriage assistance to all daughters of a labourer.

Minister Saeed Ghani said that we had taken the notice of child labour seriously in the province.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the verses of Holy Quran and naat sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

