PSX Building Terrorist Attack Sponsored By India: Dr Moeed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said the terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange building in Karachi was sponsored by India.

Pakistan was assuring the world that India was involved in subversive activities and state terrorism, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan, the international community was criticizing the Indian hegemonic designs, adding India had also committed the state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by revoking article 370 in August last year.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that India was perpetrating atrocities and bloodbath on oppressed Kashmiri people. The comparison of Modi with Hitler was 100 percent correct, he added.

