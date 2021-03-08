PSX celebrates Intel. Women Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), this year, celebrated women day, along with over 100 exchanges worldwide, to reiterate its commitment to the cause of gender equality and inclusivity of women in all kind of economic activities especially corporate sector of the country.

The important event was jointly organized by pakistan stock exchange , Women On Board Initiative, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, and Pakistan Business Council. psx was represented by its Chairman Suleman Mehdi and its Chief Executive Officer Farrukh H. Khan, PBC by its CEO, Ehsan Malik, PICG by Ahsam Jamil and WOB Initiative by Aftab Ahmed Chaudhry.

The ceremony included Gong ( big bell of PSX) striking by the prominent women invited to the event to start the trading day, memento distribution and an interactive session with the media.

Speaking on the occasion, PSX's CEO Farrukh H. Khan expressed his pleasure that Pakistan Stock Exchange had not only been celebrating the International Women Day for last four years, but making tangible efforts to materialise the objective of gender equality in the capital market and corporate sector of the country.

He said PSX promoted inclusion of women in its workforce with 14% of its total employees and 25% of the senior management, and over 40% of the direct reports to the CEO being women. It also promoted inclusion of women amongst the listed companies whereby PSX had included the criteria of gender equality as one of the seven minimum conditions to be fulfilled for listed companies to report on, in order to qualify for the Top 25 Companies Award.

Moreover, weightage was given for having a woman director on board and for having women employed in senior positions in the listed companies for their candidacy for the PSX Top 25 Companies Award, he said.

Founder of WOB Initiative, Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry spoke on the significance of this special day.

"WOB appreciates the constant support of PSX for extending the availability of its floor since 2017, to mark the market opening by the inspirational women leaders each year on the eve of International Women's Day," he said adding that this event had enabled the recognition of the participation of women in the economic development of the country and the importance of woman leadership in the corporate sector.

CEO of PICG, Ahsan Jamil said the society as a whole was undergoing a transition into a more socially conscious paradigm, of which gender equality was a critical component. It was crucial to facilitate an enabling environment to pave the way for progressive change, as female inclusion holds the promise of disproportionate returns — be it in business, civil society, or the public sector.

The Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance remains a strong ally of women, and forcefully advocated for female inclusivity in every realm and at every level of the society. PICG had sanctioned that one-third of our board must constitute women. It was with this same spirit of inclusivity, that the institute's team was here; championing the causes of gender equality and female empowerment.

PBC's CEO Ehsan Malik said that promoting employment, value-added exports and import substitution on a competitive basis were the objectives of Pakistan Business Council's " Make in Pakistan Thrust".

PBC's other Primary theme was to accelerate the formalisation of the economy. Creation of jobs in the formal economy and the growth of exports in the near term through textiles, all augur well for promoting gender balance. There were more women employed in textiles than most manufacturing sectors. Formalisation of the economy enabled women to enjoy employment terms at par with men. PBC's Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business aimed at, to lift the capacity and capability of business in correcting the gender balance as well as in promoting sustained development goals.

Director General of Press Information Department, Ms. Raeesa Adil appreciated PSX activism for creating awareness on gender equality and women inclusivity.

She said men and women were equally important for grooming of a society and for economic development and prosperity of a country.

She emphasized the need for promoting understanding and spirit of partnership in the two genders.