KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Thursday crossed psychological barrier of 41,000 points after increase of 653 points to KSE-100 index.

On fourth day of the week, at psx bullish trend prevailed through out the day. Shares of 375 companies were traded, of which 265 companies gained and 81 companies lost their value.