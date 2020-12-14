PSX crosses 43,000 psychological barrier by gaining 795 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Monday, first day of the week, crossed the psychological barrier of 43,000 at 43,266 with KSE-100 index gaining 795 points.

In total, 387 companies shares were traded. Of these, 281 companies got high rate, whereas 88 companies lost value.

As a result of the increase, 1.87 per cent increase was recorded in the trade by the exchange.