PSX crosses 45,000 barrier with gain of 502 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday crossed psychological barrier of 45,000 with increase of 502 points to KSE-100 index.

The market closed at 45,153 points against 44,650 of the previous day, showing 1.13 per cent surge in the stock. Total 376companies traded their shares. Of these, 203 companies gained and 155 companies suffered loss in shares value, said psx statement.