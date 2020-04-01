UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gain 273 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:50 PM

PSX gain 273 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange On Wednesday,third working day of current week,after witnessing ups and downs closed at 29,505 level with 273 points increase in its KSE-100 index.

Over the day, total 333 companies traded their shares and out of these 196 companies have earned a gain while 144 companies have lost value of their shares.

The exchange's highest trading level was 29,691 and the lowest was 28,902 points.

Last day, KSE-100 index gained 1208 points and closed at 29,231 points which showed about 1 percent increase in KSE-100 index.

Related Topics

Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange

Recent Stories

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

18 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

32 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

37 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

52 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.