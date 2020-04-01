PSX gain 273 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange On Wednesday,third working day of current week,after witnessing ups and downs closed at 29,505 level with 273 points increase in its KSE-100 index.

Over the day, total 333 companies traded their shares and out of these 196 companies have earned a gain while 144 companies have lost value of their shares.

The exchange's highest trading level was 29,691 and the lowest was 28,902 points.

Last day, KSE-100 index gained 1208 points and closed at 29,231 points which showed about 1 percent increase in KSE-100 index.