PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital market growth

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted a reception for Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and members of Executive Committee of newly established Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) as goodwill gesture to the association with pledge to work very closely for sustainability and growth of the capital market of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted a reception for Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and members of Executive Committee of newly established Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) as goodwill gesture to the association with pledge to work very closely for sustainability and growth of the capital market of the country.

"Luncheon was held to welcome PSBA on becoming the official representative body of Stock Brokers of the country," psx release said here on Monday.

Among the hosts were PSX's CEO, Farrukh H. Khan, its Chief Operating Officer and the board Members Ahmed Chinoy Muhammad Ashraf Bawany, Amjad Pervez and Abid Ali Habib. The guests included PSBA Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and members of the Executive Committee Adil Ghaffar,Azneem Bilwani, Bilal Farooq Zardi, Hamad Nazir Kehar, Munir Khanani and Noman Adam.

The event marked PSBA's fully operational status as it announced that in accordance with the laws applicable to trade organisations, it has completed all legal formalities.

The participants discussed wide range of issues relating to the capital market including its development, measures required to increase the investors-base ,and facilitate investors and listed companies.

PSX's CEO, Farrukh Khan, speaking on the occasion, congratulated Mr Dhedhi and the Executive Committee members, and said pakistan stock exchange management, being the front-line regulators of the capital market of Pakistan, were very happy that PSBA had completed its legal formalities to become a fully functional and operational association to represent the stock brokers of the country.

" We look forward to working closely with PSBA for further growth and development of the capital market of Pakistan," he commented.

PSBA Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi showed his full confidence that with increased mutual cooperation, Pakistan Stock Exchange would flourish for a better and enhanced experience for all market participants.