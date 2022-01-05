(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said with 18 per cent profit, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) remained the 'most profitable' among the world's markets .

The companies listed at the psx paid dividends amounting to around Rs 272 billion to their share holders in 2020, while that profit touched the mark of Rs 498 billion in 2021, he added in a tweet.

The minister also tweeted the list of companies at the PSX showing remarkable growth in the dividends paid during the last two years.