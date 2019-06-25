UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Stays Bearish, Sheds 281points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

PSX stays bearish, sheds 281points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday as it lost 281.33 points or 0.82 percent to close at 34190.62 points.

A total of 106,958,670 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.760 billion.

Out of 326 companies, share prices of 110 companies recorded increase while that of 182 companies registered decline whereas 34 companies remained stable in Tuesday's.

KEL was the volume leader with 21,355,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by 0.04 to close at Rs 4.25 per share.

MLFC remained the runner up with 10,816,500 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs0.32per share to close at Rs 24.13 followed by TRG, trading volume of whichwas recorded at 7,716,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs0.67 and closed at Rs17.11 per share.

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

3 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

36 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

51 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.