PSX stays bearish, sheds 281points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday as it lost 281.33 points or 0.82 percent to close at 34190.62 points.

A total of 106,958,670 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.760 billion.

Out of 326 companies, share prices of 110 companies recorded increase while that of 182 companies registered decline whereas 34 companies remained stable in Tuesday's.

KEL was the volume leader with 21,355,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by 0.04 to close at Rs 4.25 per share.

MLFC remained the runner up with 10,816,500 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs0.32per share to close at Rs 24.13 followed by TRG, trading volume of whichwas recorded at 7,716,000 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs0.67 and closed at Rs17.11 per share.