PSX Turns Around, Gains 473 Points To Close At 48,251points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX turns around, gains 473 points to close at 48,251points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 473.87 points, with a positive change of 0.99 percent, closing at 48,251.49 points against 47,777.62 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,039,362,622 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,355,169,743 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.354 billion against Rs23.

184 billion the previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 276 of them recorded gain and 117 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 329,074,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.22, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 49,097,500 and price per share of Rs4.22 and Hum Network with volume of 43,158,500 and price per share of Rs8.69.

