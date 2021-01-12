UrduPoint.com
PSX Up To 45,922 Level With Gain Of 316 Points To KSE-100 Index

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday, second day of the week, continued bullish trend and closed at 45,922 level, which is very attractive for investors of capital market. The KSE-100 increased by 316 points.

Total 368 companies' shares were traded. Of these, 242 companies gained and 126 suffered loss in shares' value.

