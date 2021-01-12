PSX up to 45,922 level with gain of 316 points to KSE-100 index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday, second day of the week, continued bullish trend and closed at 45,922 level, which is very attractive for investors of capital market. The KSE-100 increased by 316 points.

Total 368 companies' shares were traded. Of these, 242 companies gained and 126 suffered loss in shares' value.