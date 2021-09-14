UrduPoint.com

PSX Wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

PSX wins best Islamic stock exchange award 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been awarded the Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award-2021 by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

The award presented to psx for the first time in 10-year history of GIFA is an international vote of confidence in PSX as a robust and active bourse, facilitating all types of companies and investors – whether Shariah-compliant or otherwise, said PSX statement on Tuesday.

GIFA is an internationally respected platform recognizing excellence in banking and finance in the Islamic world, which is a significant development at global level especially in the Islamic world.

Since 2011, the awards have been presented to individuals, institutions and government departments globally who has shown outstanding performance in promoting Islamic banking and finance, and in terms of commitment to social responsibility.

GIFA is the only global Islamic finance awards programme covering all parts of the world and includes all institutions and individuals who have contributed to growth and expansion of Islamic banking and finance with Sharia authenticity.

Pakistan Stock Exchange has a robust platform for providing Shariah compliant products including dedicated Islamic indices, Shariah compliant equities and debt instruments.

PSX has listed modarabas and Islamic Commercial Banks as well as products like Islamic Mutual Funds and an ETF. It boasts of total listed capital of Shariah-compliant companies of Rs 770 billion ; making up 53% of the total listed capital of all listed companies. PSX presents a strong product suite for investors looking to invest according to Islamic principles of finance. It is also a cost-effective and efficient platform for Shariah compliant companies to raise debt and equity capital, utilising Shariah compliant products.

PSX Chairperson, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said it was definitely an immense achievement for the exchange PSX's winning this accolade showed that it was a premium platform for listing and investing of Islamic capital market products.

"The winning of this award endorses that PSX is heading in the right direction in terms of facilitating and providing Islamic capital market products and offerings," she remarked.

The management intended to build on Islamic finance business at PSX and ensure furthering PSX's regulatory, operational, technological standards and products in providing diversified Islamic products and facilitating Shariah-compliant equity and debt listings.

PSX's Managing Director, Farrukh H. Khan said the stock exchange was truly honoured and proud to win the Best Islamic Stock Exchange award-2021, under the auspices of the Global Islamic Finance Awards. The award was in fact a recognition not just of PSX's standing in the world of Islamic finance but of Pakistan as well.

Both PSX and Pakistan have been working for many years to introduce Islamic modes of financing, in both the banking and capital markets. This has filled a real need of the financial sector customers. Today, Islamic financial products are the fastest growing in Pakistan.

He mentioned that pakistan stock exchange had total market capital of Shariah compliant companies of Rs 4,770 billion which made up 57 percent of the total market capital of all listed companies (as of June 30th, 2021). With Sukuks, an ETF, Modarabas, Mutual Funds and equity listings that were Shariah compliant, PSX provided for a viable and convenient conduit for capital raising for those who wanted to list their products and companies in accordance with Shariah compliance.

At the same time PSX presented an attractive avenue for investors who wanted to invest as per Islamic principles of finance.

We are proud of our achievements and sincerely thank GIFA for honouring us with this award. None of this would have been possible without the great team at PSX, support of SECP, the brokerage community, our board and shareholders. And of course our listed companies and investors. We thank them all and look forward to continuing on this path of progress for PSX and Pakistan", he added.

Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan felicitated PSX management with remarks that PSX had made commendable strides over the last two years. And, winning 'Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2021' was a testament to its efforts in promoting Islamic products and offerings in the capital market.

He assured that SECP would strongly support PSX's continued efforts to serve a wider client base and meeting the needs of Shariah conscious issuers and investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Stock Exchange Exchange Business Vote Aamir Khan Progress Same Pakistan Stock Exchange June Market All Government Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

9 minutes ago
 Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Excitin ..

Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership wi ..

16 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

16 minutes ago
 Irthiâ€™s Azyame graduates unveil their collection ..

Irthiâ€™s Azyame graduates unveil their collections on Elevenish

24 minutes ago
 Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohamme ..

Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid reach Sudan and E ..

39 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.