Psychiatric Consultation Services Initiated For Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that psychiatric consultation clinic services had been started in Central Jail Quetta and with the support of World Health Organization, the services would be gradually extended to other jails of the province.

Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan Malik Shujauddin Kasi, who called on her here, informed the the parliamentary secretary about the ongoing projects related to prison reforms in the province.

Dr Rubaba said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo had issued instructions to the Finance Department for the release of daily allowance for the prison employees, and work was underway to resolve this longstanding demand of the prison employees.

Besides, she noted that, commandant training had been appointed for the initial training of jail employees.

"For the establishment of a training centre, the prison department should determine a suitable place and send its summary to the chief minister's secretariat through the home department so as to ensure progress on this", she added.

The parliamentary secretary further said that efforts were afoot for providing legal assistance and basic facilities to the female prisoners confined in Jail and Dar-ul-Amaan.

In this regard, comprehensive legislation will be drafted in consultation with the Commission on Status of Women and civil society organizations.

She hailed the proposal to utilise the land adjacent to judicial lockup for expanding the jail inmates' barracks.

"Opinion will be taken from the department concerned and the deputy commissioner Jaffarabad so that the project can be implemented", she said.

Malik Shujauddin Kasi thanked her for the measures taken for the welfare of female prisoners in the jail.

