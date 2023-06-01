Psychiatric training session for employees of PBC, APP held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Psychiatric training session for the employees of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan Peshawar was held here Thursday after their offices were burnt down by the violent mob on May 10 last.

The trauma training session was organized by Iftikhar Psychiatric Hospital Peshawar at the premises of Radio Pakistan Peshawar building.

Renowned psychiatrist, Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain shared his experience and professional knowledge with the employees of both the organizations regarding combating trauma, anxiety and depression after such horrible incidents.

He said such trauma situation could be countered through shared will power, positivity and strength.

He said such tragic and catastrophic situations come on nations and it could out of it through strong belief on their own abilities, and will power.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain and others psychologists shared different techniques with employees of both the organizations and handed over free medicines to them.

The doctors, paramedics and pharmacists also attended trauma training sessions.