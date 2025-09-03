- Home
- Pakistan
- Psychiatrist appeals for 'Mental Health Support for Flood Victims', urges community engagement
Psychiatrist Appeals For 'Mental Health Support For Flood Victims', Urges Community Engagement
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A psychiatrist Wednesday passionately urged medical professionals, NGOs and social media influencers to unite and visit flood relief camps, pointing out that the aftermath of such massive floods leads to serious mental health struggles, with many victims facing PTSD, depression and anxiety due to the trauma and loss they have endured.
While speaking in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, psychiatrist Dr. Yasmin Khan explained the severe mental health challenges faced by flood victims.
She highlighted that many survivors are struggling with the psychological aftermath of the disaster, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.
The trauma of losing loved ones, homes and livelihoods has left deep emotional scars that often go unnoticed, making it crucial to address these mental health concerns alongside physical recovery efforts, she
mentioned.
Dr. Khan emphasized that the support of mental health professionals is vital in helping these individuals heal.
She also called on volunteers, particularly social media influencers to play an active role in raising awareness about the mental health crisis among flood victims.
With their wide reach, social media influencers have the power to encourage open conversations, reduce stigma and create a sense of community, ultimately guiding more people to seek help and support.
Additionally, Dr. Khan urged the public and local communities to come together for open discussions about mental health.
She suggested that fostering community dialogues would not only provide emotional support but also help survivors feel less isolated in their struggles.
Responding a query, Dr. Yasmin Khan also mentioned that, according to recent data, approximately 80 million people in the country are already grappling with mental health crises, further exacerbating the situation for flood
victims.
She further stressed that the ongoing mental health challenges, compounded by the trauma of the floods, require immediate attention and resources to prevent long-term psychological harm.
With connecting each other and sharing their experiences, victims could find a collective strength to overcome the challenges brought on by the disaster, while also contributing to their long-term mental well-being, she concluded her discussion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
Govt focuses on agri, industrial, mining sector: Federal Minister for Planning a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ikhtiar Wali Khan slams PTI’s self-serving agenda, urges opposition to put nation first2 minutes ago
-
Psychiatrist appeals for 'Mental Health Support for Flood Victims', urges community engagement2 minutes ago
-
Chairman of Pakistan ulema council urges national unity, calls for humanitarian aid to flood victims12 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers32 minutes ago
-
KSrelief starts emergency relief distribution for flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
Five people died, 29 injured in Quetta blast10 hours ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Quetta blast, vows to bring perpetrators to justice11 hours ago
-
National consensus needed on Dams: Rana11 hours ago
-
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security personnel martyred11 hours ago
-
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours11 hours ago
-
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change11 hours ago
-
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions11 hours ago