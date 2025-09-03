Psychiatrist appeals for 'Mental Health Support for Flood Victims', urges community engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A psychiatrist Wednesday passionately urged medical professionals, NGOs and social media influencers to unite and visit flood relief camps, pointing out that the aftermath of such massive floods leads to serious mental health struggles, with many victims facing PTSD, depression and anxiety due to the trauma and loss they have endured.

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, psychiatrist Dr. Yasmin Khan explained the severe mental health challenges faced by flood victims.

She highlighted that many survivors are struggling with the psychological aftermath of the disaster, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

The trauma of losing loved ones, homes and livelihoods has left deep emotional scars that often go unnoticed, making it crucial to address these mental health concerns alongside physical recovery efforts, she

mentioned.

Dr. Khan emphasized that the support of mental health professionals is vital in helping these individuals heal.

She also called on volunteers, particularly social media influencers to play an active role in raising awareness about the mental health crisis among flood victims.

With their wide reach, social media influencers have the power to encourage open conversations, reduce stigma and create a sense of community, ultimately guiding more people to seek help and support.

Additionally, Dr. Khan urged the public and local communities to come together for open discussions about mental health.

She suggested that fostering community dialogues would not only provide emotional support but also help survivors feel less isolated in their struggles.

Responding a query, Dr. Yasmin Khan also mentioned that, according to recent data, approximately 80 million people in the country are already grappling with mental health crises, further exacerbating the situation for flood

victims.

She further stressed that the ongoing mental health challenges, compounded by the trauma of the floods, require immediate attention and resources to prevent long-term psychological harm.

With connecting each other and sharing their experiences, victims could find a collective strength to overcome the challenges brought on by the disaster, while also contributing to their long-term mental well-being, she concluded her discussion.