Psychiatrist Calls For Family Vigilance, Stringent Laws To Tame Addiction Epidemic
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Psychologist Thursday raised concern over 6.7 million drug addicts, mostly aged 20-30, with 78% males and 22% females and urged parents to take proactive roles while calling for strict law enforcement to tackle the issue.
In a recent conversation with a local news channel, Psychologist & Addiction Rehabilitation Specialist Ms. Sumera Bhatti emphasized the urgent need for collective action to combat the rising addiction crisis.
"We need to strengthen our families and enforce strict laws to protect our youth from the grip of addiction," she stressed.
Bhatti also highlighted the importance of awareness, urging families to be vigilant and proactive in identifying early warning signs of addiction, adding, by working together, she believes it is possible to create a supportive environment that fosters recovery and prevents addiction.
Sumera Bhatti expressed serious concern over the alarming rise of ice drug addiction among university students, particularly females.
When asked why students are drawn to ice drug use in universities, Sumera Bhatti explained that many believe these substances enhance their energy, mental clarity and academic performance.
However, she cautioned that this perception is misguided and can have severe consequences, damaging both their brain and body.
She emphasized the need for awareness and education to prevent students from falling prey to such misconceptions and to encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help.
Expert urged families, especially mothers to support their children rather than enabling their addiction.
She emphasized that if a student or child is struggling with addiction, they should be encouraged to seek professional help from therapists and rehabilitation centers, rather than facilitating or condoning their behavior.
She urged authorities to take strict action against the sale and distribution of ice drugs, emphasizing that making these substances expensive and inaccessible could help deter their use.
"If the price is high, it will be less appealing to students and young people," she suggested, adding that a multi-faceted approach involving law enforcement, education and family support is necessary to combat the growing addiction crisis.
