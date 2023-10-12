Open Menu

Psychological Affected Person Who Climb The Wall Of Campus Is Taken To Police Custody : Director Admission

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Psychological affected person who climb the wall of campus is taken to police custody : Director Admission

Director of Admission Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Nasrullah Aami an in announcement said that a psychologically affected person who attempted to climb the wall of the new campus university hospital on 11th October 2023 was taken into custody by the university guard with the help of police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Director of Admission Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Nasrullah Aami an in announcement said that a psychologically affected person who attempted to climb the wall of the new campus university hospital on 11th October 2023 was taken into custody by the university guard with the help of police.

According to the university announcement the university campus is fully secured with security towers and equipped guards and police while strict vigilance is in progress through CCTV cameras.

The director of Admission said that parents of students should not get worried as security arrangements of the university are further tightened and all are working in a normal situation. DA has said that for any information the university administration shall be contacted.

APP/rzq -mwq

Related Topics

Police Progress October Women All

Recent Stories

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation ..

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation case

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Comp ..

DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

6 minutes ago
 Transport secy assess standard of service delivery ..

Transport secy assess standard of service delivery in bus terminal, license bran ..

7 minutes ago
 Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against ..

Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against Israel

8 minutes ago
 Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainab ..

Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainable flood resilient strategies

8 minutes ago
 Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested ..

Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested soon: Caretaker Information Mi ..

8 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

7 minutes ago
 DC sets up public complaint desk

DC sets up public complaint desk

7 minutes ago
 FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

FAO to mark WFD with Clean River Indus Drive

7 minutes ago
 Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully ..

Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully impounded Mangla Dam continue ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

Pakistan, Cambodia match ends in a draw

23 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman ..

IHC adjourns post arrest bail petition of chairman PTI

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan