Psychological affected person who climb the wall of campus is taken to police custody : Director Admission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Director of Admission Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Nasrullah Aami an in announcement said that a psychologically affected person who attempted to climb the wall of the new campus university hospital on 11th October 2023 was taken into custody by the university guard with the help of police.

According to the university announcement the university campus is fully secured with security towers and equipped guards and police while strict vigilance is in progress through CCTV cameras.

The director of Admission said that parents of students should not get worried as security arrangements of the university are further tightened and all are working in a normal situation. DA has said that for any information the university administration shall be contacted.

