Psychological Camp And Awareness Session Organized At Abbottabad District Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The administration of Abbottabad District Jail, under its ongoing health and rehabilitation programs for inmates, organized a psychological camp and awareness session for drug-addicted prisoners in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Abbottabad and the Muslim Medical Mission.

During the camp, psychiatrist Dr.

Ijaz Ahmad conducted medical check-ups of mentally and psychologically ill inmates and provided free medicines. He also held a special counseling session at the drug rehabilitation center, which received an enthusiastic response from the participants.

The inmates appreciated the initiative and requested the jail administration to arrange such sessions on a weekly basis to support their rehabilitation and well-being.

