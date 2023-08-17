A comprehensive psychological evaluation was carried out for personnel within the Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) with the purpose to enhance the performance and mental acuity of Islamabad Capital Police officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A comprehensive psychological evaluation was carried out for personnel within the Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) with the purpose to enhance the performance and mental acuity of Islamabad Capital Police officials.

The psychological evaluation was undertaken to augment the capabilities of police personnel in accordance with the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, police said.

The committee overseeing this consisted of SSP CTD, who chaired the committee, along with SP CTD and Clinical Psychologists as its members.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted that the Islamabad Capital Police consistently upholds its responsibilities in maintaining law and order to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

Given the substantial challenge of ensuring lawfulness in the Federal capital of Islamabad, officials were encountering both physical and mental stressors.

In light of this, psychological evaluations were conducted for officials across different divisions of the police force. The Primary objective is to enhance performance and proactively address the challenges faced by these officials.