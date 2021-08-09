Psychological profiling of 400 police officials completed

Police have completed psychological profiling of 400 police officials during a special session organized here at police line on Monday under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have completed psychological profiling of 400 police officials during a special session organized here at police line on Monday under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, the Multan police organizing different sessions for psychological profiling of the police officials.

During a session held here on Monday, the police completed psychological profiling of 400 police officials.The session was organized in cooperation of Head of the Psychology Department Institute of Southern Punjab Dr Ambreen and her team.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Munir Masood Marth said that psychological profiling of all police officials would be ensured in order to bring more improvement in their performance. He said that the session help identify mental, emotional and personality characteristics of the officials.