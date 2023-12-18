Psychological survey of 489 police officials conducted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Islamabad police conducted psychological survey of the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to gauge their approach with efficiency for fighting against the criminal elements.

The psychological survey involving 489 officers and officials was conducted following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. Completed within a month, the survey unveiled that 33 officials were experiencing depression, with an additional four identified for counseling.

Addressing the mental health needs, the CTD administered a written exam based on international standards to better understand the psychological conditions of its officials.

Swift action was taken, providing immediate treatment facilities for officers under mental stress.

Responding to the survey findings, the department reassigned officials facing challenges to easier duties. Moreover, two officials with issues were compassionately transferred to hospitals.

Islamabad police emphasized its unwavering commitment to prioritizing the well-being and improvement of police officers.