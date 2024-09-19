Psychological test of ICT Police officers conducted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted psychological tests for officers assigned to the Prime Minister’s Office and House to improve their performance and mental capability.

According to a police spokesperson, this initiative aims to enhance the aptitude of officials within the (ICT) Police and improve their overall performance and mental capability.

He said the test included a special psychological examination committee, chaired by SSP Security Division Cap (R) Zeeshan Haider, while SP CTD, SP Headquarters, and psychological experts were the members of the committee.

He said police officers from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) actively participated in the test.

The conclusion of the psychological tests saw recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers, he added.

ICT Police officers are always engaged in law-and-order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, he said.

Maintaining the law-and-order situation in the Federal capital, Islamabad is a challenging task, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties, he said.

In this regard, psychological tests of different division police officers were conducted, he added. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officers on a priority basis, he said.

/APP-rzr-mkz