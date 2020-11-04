UrduPoint.com
Psychological Test Of PHP Officials Made Compulsory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Psychological test of PHP officials made compulsory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif issued orders to Regional SSPs to conduct psychological tests of all officials immediately.

An order has been issued to conduct psychological profiling of PHP personnel in the wake of the murder of a wireless operator by an official at the patrolling post Basiwala district Sialkot.

In this letter, it is conveyed that officials having psychological issues or under treatment for any psychological imbalance should not be given field postings and weapon duty should not be taken from such personnel.

The staff posted in the offices would also be tested for a psychological test.

Additional IG Shahid Hanif said officials were valuable asset of the force. A psychological test would help in preventing such incidents in future.

He said all regional officers would send compliance report within 15 days afterensuring psychological profiling of all officials from concerned DHQs and THQs.

