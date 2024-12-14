Open Menu

Psychological Tests Conducted For ICT Police Officers

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday conducted psychological tests for officers deputed at Red Zone Commandos (RZC) to enhance their mental capabilities and performance.

This initiative seeks to enhance the aptitude of officers within the Islamabad Police, an official told APP.

He said the conclusion of the workshop saw recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers.

He said that Islamabad Police officers are always engaged in law-and-order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Maintaining the law-and-order situation in the Federal capital, Islamabad is a challenging task, due to which the officers were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties, he added.

In this regard, he said that psychological tests of different division police officers were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officers on a priority basis, he concluded.

