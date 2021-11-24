Psychology archives inaugurated by IUB VC

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) inaugurated the 'Psychology Archives' published by the department of applied psychology

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) inaugurated the 'Psychology Archives' published by the department of applied psychology.

This Psychology Archives show-casing all the initiatives taken by the Department of Applied Psychology from 2020-2021 is issued for the first time in the history of the IUB.

This work was completed under the Dynamic Leadership of Dr. Muhammad Saleem and constant support from Vice Chancellor. The department has decided to make such a publication every year.