PTA Addressing Customers Complaints Timely: Shaza Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication , Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was ensuring internet speed, quality standards and addressing complaints of customers timely.

Responding to a question answer in of Senators Muhammad Aslam Abro and Anusha Rehman Ahmed Khan in Senate, the minister said that PTA has conveyed that 1015 complaints had been received on fault and distribution in internet services from July 1 to Dec 31, 2024.

She further said that the measures put in a place to bring improvement in network services to facilitate the customers.

She said that IT export was increasing every passing day and internet users in Pakistan were also increasing in the country.

Shaza Fatima informed that foreign investors were directly investing in IT sector to further improve and streamline the system, adding that the present government was providing conducive environment to them.

She said that in a global landscape, IT spectrum was in impact growth through efforts and strategies.

Answering to a question, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had brought political instability in the country but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was taking gigantic measures to bring economic stability and growth.

