PTA Advises Consumers To Verify Tax Payment Status Before Purchasing Mobile Devices

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 08:56 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) advised all consumers to verify the tax payment status of mobile devices before making any purchase

Buyers must ensure that all required taxes have been paid for devices and are registered under the correct CNIC or passport category in the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), according to a news release.

For those purchasing an unregistered mobile device, it is the buyer’s responsibility to pay all applicable taxes and duties within 60 days to enable usage on local networks.

Individuals are further advised to personally submit the required taxes exclusively through authorized banking channels. Caution is crucial to avoid fraudulent offers or unauthorized intermediaries claiming to facilitate tax payments.

It is important to note that these taxes and duties are imposed solely by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). The PTA’s role is limited to overseeing the registration of devices through DIRBS to ensure their legal use and connectivity on local networks.

