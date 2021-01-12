PTA advises public not to post hate speech online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Tuesday asked public not to upload and share hate speech, online including content which may advance sectarian disharmony.

"Uploading and sharing hate speech online including content which may advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred is unlawful," PTA said on its official twitter.

The authority further advised public to use its constitutional right to express viewsbut do not post content which may advance religious, sectarian or racial hatred.