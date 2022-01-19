PTA advises public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders with Starlink

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday informed the general public that satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan

Therefore, the general public is advised in their interest that they must refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites, said a news release issued here.

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking prospective subscribers to pay a deposit of USD 99 (refundable) as a pre-order for equipment/services.

PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from prospective consumers with immediate effect as the Company has not been granted any license for the provision of internet services in Pakistan.