UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA, AIC Hold Meeting On Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules-2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:47 PM

PTA, AIC hold meeting on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules-2020

Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Amir Azeem Bajwa on Monday held a virtual meeting with Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Amir Azeem Bajwa on Monday held a virtual meeting with Asia internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platform.

The video conference was continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020, said a news release.

In the introductory meeting, the PTA chairman and representatives of AIC exchanged views on a transparent,multi-faceted and progressive consultation process, besides further engagement opportunities.

Related Topics

Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media 2020 Asia

Recent Stories

Ignoring neurological symptoms may even lead to pe ..

21 minutes ago

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar reviews water supply issues in federal c ..

39 seconds ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

41 seconds ago

Australian High Commissioner shares rainwater tank ..

44 seconds ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.