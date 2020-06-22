PTA, AIC hold meeting on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules-2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Amir Azeem Bajwa on Monday held a virtual meeting with Asia internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platform.

The video conference was continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020, said a news release.

In the introductory meeting, the PTA chairman and representatives of AIC exchanged views on a transparent,multi-faceted and progressive consultation process, besides further engagement opportunities.