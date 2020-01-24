PTA announces 7 days validity of mobile device registration

With reference to mobile device registration applications, users are informed that all applications/Payment Slip Identification (PSID) have a validity period of 7 days, during which time applicant can pay the applicable Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes and duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :With reference to mobile device registration applications, users are informed that all applications/Payment Slip Identification (PSID) have a validity period of 7 days, during which time applicant can pay the applicable Federal board of Revenue (FBR) taxes and duties.

PTA has launched Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS). As per regulations all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from 1st use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

In case of non-payment within 7 days from generation of application (PSID), the same will be automatically removed from system and deleted PSID will not have validity for payment at local banks, e-payments and online banking systems, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Upon deletion of such applications user can re-apply to generate fresh PSID for device registration.

PTA has provided three mechanisms for registration of mobile devices; through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs), by dialing *8484# or visiting mobile operators' franchises/service centers across Pakistan.