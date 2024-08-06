Open Menu

PTA, APNIC Organize Series Of Impactful Workshops On "Incident Response And CERT”

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with APNIC, organized a series of impactful workshops on "Incident Response and CERT" over three days in Lahore and Islamabad.

The Lahore workshop was held in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), said a news release.

Adli Wahid, a Senior internet Security Specialist from APNIC Australia with extensive experience in cybersecurity across the Asia-Pacific region, led the sessions.

Cybersecurity experts from PTA, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT), and various telecom operators participated, creating a dynamic exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Throughout the workshop, participants delved into theoretical and practical aspects of CERT operations.

The sessions included hands-on training in forensic analysis management, equipping attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how to handle and mitigate security incidents.

The training concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where Muhammad Naveed, Member Finance PTA, Dr. Muhammad Mukarram Khan, Director General of the Cyber Vigilance Directorate at PTA, and Adli Wahid, Senior Internet Security Specialist at APNIC, awarded certificates to all participants.

PTA extended special thanks to APNIC for their invaluable support in organizing this event, with both organizations committed to continuing the capacity-building efforts within Pakistan's Internet and cybersecurity community.

