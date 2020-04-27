UrduPoint.com
PTA Asks Ehsaas, BISP Beneficiaries Not To Share Personal Info With Anyone

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

PTA asks Ehsaas, BISP beneficiaries not to share personal info with anyone

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the beneficiaries of Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) not to share their personal information with anyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked the beneficiaries of Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) not to share their personal information with anyone.

"mobile users must be vigilant about fraudsters sending messages in the name of Ehsaas and BISP.

"Please don't share personal details with them," said PTA in tweet message.

It further said that message sender number can also be reported to PTA on Consumer Support Center: (0800 55055). The affectees can also approach Cyber Crimes Wing and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for starting criminal proceedings against the fraudsters. PTA will block the numbers of the senders after receiving such complaints against them.

