PTA asks public not share personal info with anyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised the public to avoid sharing their personal information with anyone.

"Do not share your personal information like password, pin code, and transfer any cash or phone credit through fake SMS/call and lodge complaint at your operator helpline first" the PTA said in a message on twitter.

Public asked to approach PTA through website, number: 0800-55055 for blocking of fraudulent number. They have also been asked to contact Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) helpline: 9911, State Bank of Pakistan: cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk, and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) helpline: 0800-26477 for assistance.

The message sender number can also be reported to PTA on Consumer Support Center: (0800 55055). PTA will block the numbers of the senders after receiving such complaints against them.