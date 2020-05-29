UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Asks Public Not Share Personal Info With Anyone

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:08 AM

PTA asks public not share personal info with anyone

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised the public to avoid sharing their personal information with anyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised the public to avoid sharing their personal information with anyone.

"Do not share your personal information like password, pin code, and transfer any cash or phone credit through fake SMS/call and lodge complaint at your operator helpline first" the PTA said in a message on twitter.

Public asked to approach PTA through website, number: 0800-55055 for blocking of fraudulent number. They have also been asked to contact Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) helpline: 9911, State Bank of Pakistan: cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk, and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) helpline: 0800-26477 for assistance.

The message sender number can also be reported to PTA on Consumer Support Center: (0800 55055). PTA will block the numbers of the senders after receiving such complaints against them.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Twitter Federal Investigation Agency Share

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

1 hour ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

50 minutes ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

50 minutes ago

DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry a ..

50 minutes ago

Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.