PTA asks TikTok to block vulgar, indecent, immoral content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday asked TikToK to block the vulgar, indecent and immoral content for viewership in Pakistan.

Keeping in view the growing concerns in the society with respect to content, the chairman PTA had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok, said a press release issued here.

While acknowledging the recent efforts of the platform for taking down the indecent content, the chairman PTA asked the platform to put in place stronger content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material was not accessible within Pakistan.