PTA Asks Twitter To Block Malicious Content Against Superior Judiciary

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has approached the top management of Twitter, a micro blogging platform, to immediately block and remove malicious trends and tweets vilifying the country's superior judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has approached the top management of Twitter, a micro blogging platform, to immediately block and remove malicious trends and tweets vilifying the country's superior judiciary.

"Twitter has particularly been informed that presence of such content and trends do not come under the definition of freedom of expression and hence must be taken down instantly as "contempt of court" [which] is one of the categories that holds high priority for the Authority," the PTA said in a news release on Tuesday.

The telecom authority said the platform had also been directed to effectively and expeditiously respond to the PTA's requests for removal of illegal and harmful online content to avoid any legal action.

The PTA remained committed to facilitate and support digital platforms provided they remained compliant with laws of the land, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

