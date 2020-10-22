UrduPoint.com
PTA Asks Twitter To Take Action Against Accounts Spreading False Information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter administration to immediately sensitize its moderation teams and ensure that the platform was not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information.

In the wake of current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities and institutions, PTA has stressed upon Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign, said a press release issued here Thursday.

To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified.

However, they are still operating with immunity.

PTA has asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines and policies.

