PTA Asks YouTube To Block Indecent Content

Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

PTA asks YouTube to block indecent content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has asked video-sharing platform YouTube to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan.

PTA has done so keeping in view the extremely negative effects of indecent/immoral/nude content available on YouTube and to prevent repugnant discord due to the presence of hate speech and sectarian material, said a news release issued here on Friday.

PTA has approached YouTube to immediately ensure blocking of objectionable content and to prevent the usage of its platform for disseminating such content.

In addition, the platform has also been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material is detected/deleted and not accessible within Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

