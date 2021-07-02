UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Balochistan Launches Grand Operation Against Traffic Rules Violators

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PTA Balochistan launches grand operation against traffic rules violators

QUETTA, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Balochistan has launched grand operation against traffic and transport rules violators to overcome maximum road crashes across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of PTA said the operation is basically against unauthorized search lights, pressure horn, tinted windows, unfit automobiles, people driving without license and route permits or having fake documents, over-speeding and overloaded vehicles either with people or goods.

He said it is authority's responsibility to ensure the implementation of traffic and transport rules and take strict action against those involved in any one of the said violations.

He said over-speeding and search lights are the main cause of traffic collisions so that the authority has decided to impose heavy fine on over-speeding drivers and in case of repeated violations, the license will be suspended.

He said the authority has brought a lot of improvement in transport system and due to the reason, road traffic incidents significantly have reduced in the province.

The RTA official lamented that people have no traffic sense and urged motorway police and media to educate them about traffic or transport rules.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Motorway Fine Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Media

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

3 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.