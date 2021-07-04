PTA Balochistan launches grand operation against traffic rules violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Balochistan has launched grand operation against traffic and transport rules violators to overcome maximum road crashes across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of PTA said the operation is basically against unauthorized search lights, pressure horn, tinted windows, unfit automobiles, people driving without license and route permits or having fake documents, over-speeding and overloaded vehicles either with people or goods.

He said it is authority's responsibility to ensure the implementation of traffic and transport rules and take strict action against those involved in any one of the said violations.

He said over-speeding and search lights are the main cause of traffic collisions so that the authority has decided to impose heavy fine on over-speeding drivers and in case of repeated violations, the license will be suspended.

He said the authority has brought a lot of improvement in transport system and due to the reason, road traffic incidents significantly have reduced in the province.

The RTA official lamented that people have no traffic sense and urged motorway police and media to educate them about traffic or transport rules.

APP/umr /395/778