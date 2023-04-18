PTA Balochistan launches operation against traffic, transport rules violators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Balochistan has launched grand operation against traffic and transport rules violators in order to overcome maximum road crashes across the province.

Talking to APP, an official of PTA said the operation is basically against unauthorized searchlights, unfit automobiles, people driving without license and route permits or having fake documents, over-speeding, and overloading vehicles either with people or goods.

He said it is the authority's responsibility to ensure the implementation of traffic and transport rules and take strict action against those involved in any one of the said violations.

The official said the authority has canceled the licensed drivers besides restricting road permits to commercial vehicles older than 2006.

He said over-speeding is the main cause of road crashes so the authority has decided to impose a heavy fine on over-speeding drivers and in case of repeating the error, the license will be suspended.

The official said the authority has brought a lot of improvement in the transport system and due to this reason, road crashes incidents significantly have reduced in the province.

In the end, he lamented that people have no traffic sense, urging traffic police and media to educate them about traffic or transport rules.