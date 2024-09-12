Open Menu

PTA Blocked 465 Mobile SIMs In Katcha Areas: Shaza Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM

PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima on Thursday told the Senate that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had blocked some 465 SIMs used by dacoits in the Katcha areas of Sindh, including the districts of Shikarpur and Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima on Thursday told the Senate that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had blocked some 465 SIMs used by dacoits in the Katcha areas of Sindh, including the districts of Shikarpur and Ghotki.

Replying to a question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan in the House, she said that mobile numbers/SIMs, IMEls and CNICs (Computerized National Identity Cards) were blocked on the directions of the Ministry of Interior, Directorate General of Inter Services Intelligence and Signals Directorate of General Headquarters.

The minister said that during the year 2023-24, around 5,294 mobile numbers SIMs, 4507 IMEls and 113 CNICs were blocked and blacklisted while warning notices were issued to 19,730 numbers on fraudulent communication.

Shaza Fatima further said that mobile service had been blocked in some areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan due to security issues.

She said that grey traffic coming from outside Pakistan had been reduced by up to 90 per cent and the government was determined to further improve cyber security measures.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Shikarpur Ghotki From Government

Recent Stories

FDA provides online payment facility to sports com ..

FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

5 minutes ago
 IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

9 seconds ago
 Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for liv ..

Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards

5 minutes ago
 SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

10 seconds ago
 Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior ..

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..

12 seconds ago
 IMO Secretary General calls on PM

IMO Secretary General calls on PM

13 seconds ago
ADC visits girls high school to review educational ..

ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar

15 seconds ago
 Punjab Police strengthening provincial border chec ..

Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspe ..

Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive

5 minutes ago
 Classes start at DMC university campus

Classes start at DMC university campus

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi takes action against sale of univer ..

Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP

5 minutes ago
 SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operati ..

SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan