PTA Blocked 465 Mobile SIMs In Katcha Areas: Shaza Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima on Thursday told the Senate that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had blocked some 465 SIMs used by dacoits in the Katcha areas of Sindh, including the districts of Shikarpur and Ghotki.
Replying to a question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan in the House, she said that mobile numbers/SIMs, IMEls and CNICs (Computerized National Identity Cards) were blocked on the directions of the Ministry of Interior, Directorate General of Inter Services Intelligence and Signals Directorate of General Headquarters.
The minister said that during the year 2023-24, around 5,294 mobile numbers SIMs, 4507 IMEls and 113 CNICs were blocked and blacklisted while warning notices were issued to 19,730 numbers on fraudulent communication.
Shaza Fatima further said that mobile service had been blocked in some areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan due to security issues.
She said that grey traffic coming from outside Pakistan had been reduced by up to 90 per cent and the government was determined to further improve cyber security measures.
