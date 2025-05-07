- Home
PTA Blocks 16 Indian YouTube News Channels, 31 YouTube Links, For Propaganda Against Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites for disseminating false information and anti-Pakistan propaganda.
This action has been taken in light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security and protect Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, said a news release.
The blocked content was found to be spreading misleading and harmful narratives, aimed at manipulating public perception and undermining national unity.
This move is part of PTA’s continued efforts to combat disinformation and ensure the responsible use of digital platforms.
PTA remains committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and trustworthy internet environment for Telecom users in Pakistan.
The Authority will continue to actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests.
